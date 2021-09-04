Watch
Sports

Actions

AP sources: Big 12 moving quickly to add 4 new members

Invitations could go out as soon as next week.
items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
CORRECTS DATELINE TO ARLINGTON, TEXAS, NOT DALLAS AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Bob Bowlsby
Posted at 1:04 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 02:04:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 is moving quickly on an expansion plan that could have the conference at 12 schools after Texas and Oklahoma leave, with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston as the “most intriguing” candidates.

Three people familiar with the Big 12′s talks say the eight schools being left behind by the Longhorns and Sooners are working to rebuild by adding four new members.

One person says invitations to new members could go out as soon as next week.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its internal discussions public.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources