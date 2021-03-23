Menu

AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal

Gary Wiepert/AP
FILE--In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, photo, National Women's Hockey League All-Star players take time for a "selfie" before the start of an all-star game at Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. In just its first year, the upstart U.S.-based NWHL beat it's longer-established, Canadian-based counterpart to the punch by paying its players this season. Now the five-team Canadian Women's Hockey League is vowing to start paying its players. The question now is whether two competing leagues are sustainable, with players and officials on both sides of the border suggesting that a merger might be best in the long run. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
NWHL Montreal Expansion Hockey
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 18:08:01-04

The Associated Press has confirmed the National Women's Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season.

The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February.

That timeline was pushed back after the Isobel Cup playoffs were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to The Associated Press, the Metropolitan Riveters and the Connecticut Whale announced their departure from the season due to COVID-19, which left only four teams to compete for the Isobel Cup.

League spokesman Paul Krotz says the NWHL has nothing to report on expansion and is instead focused on completing its playoffs this weekend near Boston.

The yet-to-be-named team would be run by the same BTM ownership group that also owns the Boston Pride, The AP reported.

