Arenado, Carpenter, Molina lead Cards past Royals 5-2

Kansas City drops game 2 in 1-70 series
Tom Gannam/AP
Kansas City Royals' Emmanuel Rivera (26) swerves to avoid St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who is unable to catch the throw, to score in the fourth inning of a baseball game, aturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 23:36:46-04

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2.

Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals, who reached .500 for the 21st time this season.

They have won 16 of their last 22 against Kansas City. St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim allowed two runs and three hits on 83 pitches over four innings.

Luís García had three strikeouts in two shutout innings for his first major league win since Aug. 29, 2019, with the Angels against Boston.

Ryan Helsley and Génesis Cabrera each tossed a scoreless inning before Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his second save.

