Aspiria pours cold water on rumors of Royals stadium at former Sprint campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The future home of the Kansas City Royals will not be at the former Sprint Campus — at least not any time soon.

Occidental Management, the Wichita-based company that runs Aspiria, the mixed-use campus at W. 119th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park, said Tuesday it is not in negotiations with the club about building a stadium at the site.

“There is a lot of speculation out there,” Occidental Management President Chad Stafford said in a news release Monday titled “Aspiria Campus Will Continue to be a Mixed-Use Campus.”

“This is just a rumor, and we are not talking with the Royals about moving to the Aspiria campus,” Stafford continued.

The company said it remains committed to the 207-acre mixed-use space with a combination of office space, restaurants and other amenities.

Talk of the future location of the Royals has ramped up as the team celebrates Opening Day this Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

At the Royals Rally in February, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the team’s objective was to be prepared to talk about the stadium plan by mid-year.

The Royals plan to have a new home by the time their lease at Kauffman Stadium expires after the 2030 season — but no future site has been selected yet.

“We're having serious discussions here,” Sherman said. “This is big economic-development work, and discretion and confidentiality are paramount to those discussions. Certainly, [we’re] hopeful that before too long, we'll be able to tell you a lot more — but not a lot to say right now.”

