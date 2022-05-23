Autopsy shows Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

According to a toxicology report released Monday by the Broward Medical Examiner's Office, Pittsburgh Steelers Dwayne Haskins was drunk when he was struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway in early April.

The report had two samples tested positive for alcohol, with levels of .20 and .24, which is triple Florida's legal limit of .08, the Miami Herald and ESPN reported.

An investigation report showed that a Steelers official told the medical examiner's office that he went out to a nightclub the night before he died and had been drinking heavily, the Associated Press reported.

The agency also released the autopsy report, which ruled his death accidental and was caused by blunt force trauma.

Haskins died on April 9 as he attempted to cross Interstate 595.

According to the Associated Press, 911 audio released on April 20 by the Florida Highway Patrol had Haskins' wife Kalabrya calling the agency from Pittsburgh after she hadn't heard from him after he told her he'd run out of gas and would call her back.

When she didn't hear back from him, she called 911.

The toxicology report also showed that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs usually used as anesthetics.

The medical examiner's investigative report also stated that a "female companion" was found in Haskins' car. She told troopers that Haskins had left the vehicle to find gas.

According to the report, the woman's relationship with the Ohio State standout was unknown.