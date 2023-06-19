All 40 Parade of Hearts sculptures to be displayed at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Parade of Hearts has spread Kansas City heart sculptures across the city, showcasing what sets KC apart and why it's known as the heart of America.

Next month, all 40 hearts will be displayed at Kauffman Stadium for one week only.

From July 14-20, the popular sculptures can be viewed along the concourse of the K during a Kansas City Royals game.

“The hearts placement at Kauffman Stadium extends our run for 2023 and provides our wonderful fans one last chance to connect with this year’s hearts and artists,” Parade of Hearts Executive Director Jenn Nussbeck said in a written statement. “Many thanks to the Royals for celebrating Parade of Hearts as we conclude this year’s parade.”

The Royals will have a home game at the K each day of the seven-day period, playing Tampa Bay July 14-16 and Detroit July 17-20.

Ticket information is available online.

“Parade of Hearts is an art experience with the single purpose of uniting and celebrating our region,” said Alex Schulte, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Kansas City Royals. “We believe art, like sports, has this ability to break down barriers and pull people together around something that’s exciting and inspiring.”

Later in the summer, the hearts will be auctioned off for charity, benefiting The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and The Family Conservancy.

The Parade of Hearts first began in 2022, and raised a total of $2.56 million dollars for Kansas City-area charities and artists.