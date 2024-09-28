Watch Now
GALLERY | Royals celebrate first postseason appearance since 2015

The Kansas City Royals have completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in major league history, clinching an American League wild card despite a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Here's an inside look at their celebration after officially making the postseason.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., center has champagne poured on him by teammates during the celebration in the locker room after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)Jason Allen/AP
Hall of Fame Kansas City Royals infielder George Brett, left, congratulates pitcher Michael Lorenzen, right, during a celebration in the locker room after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)Jason Allen/AP
Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco (44) celebrates in the locker room after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)Jason Allen/AP
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. speaks with a reporter during a celebration in the locker room after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)Jason Allen/AP
Hall of Fame Kansas City Royals' infielder George Brett, left, celebrates with pitcher Michael Lorenzen, right, in the locker room after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)Jason Allen/AP
