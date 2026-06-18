Heading to Royals vs Cardinals tonight? Give yourself a little extra time

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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The Kansas City Royals are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals tonight for the start of their annual series at Kauffman Stadium.

The series is always one of the most-attended of the season. That, combined with the Truman Sports Complex configured for World Cup matches, is why Royals officials say fans should allow for some extra time getting to the game.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

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Parking Lots E and D — and sections of Lots G, F and C — are also not available.

The club posted a map of parking availability on its website .

Courtesy Kansas City Royals

Once Royals fans (and we suppose Cardinals fans, too) arrive at the sports complex, the Royals say they’ll still have the normal fan safety screening process.

“We just ask fans to come a bit earlier than usual, since they may have to walk in from a further lot,” a club spokesperson said.

Another reason to get to the stadium early? The club posted on Wednesday night that they’ll welcome Team England to the club on Thursday. England is calling Kansas City its home base during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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