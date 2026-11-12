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Kansas City Royals partner with Elevate agency to shape fan experience at new downtown ballpark

The sports and entertainment agency will advise the Royals on premium seating, ticket pricing, signage, and food and beverage plans for the new venue.
The Kansas City Royals have partnered with agency Elevate to help plan the fan experience at their new downtown ballpark.
Kansas City Royals partner with Elevate agency to shape fan experience at new downtown ballpark
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced a partnership with sports and entertainment agency Elevate to help shape the fan experience at their new downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ballpark.

According to a news release, Elevate will advise the Royals on premium seating design, partnership assets and signage, ticket pricing, and food and beverage plans.

Watch: Kansas City Royals partner with Elevate agency to shape fan experience at new downtown ballpark

Kansas City Royals partner with Elevate agency to shape fan experience at new downtown ballpark

The Royals say the goal is to connect business planning with how people will use and enjoy the space.

The Royals plan to break ground on their new downtown ballpark sometime next year.

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KSHB 41 Morning News