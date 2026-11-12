KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced a partnership with sports and entertainment agency Elevate to help shape the fan experience at their new downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ballpark.

According to a news release, Elevate will advise the Royals on premium seating design, partnership assets and signage, ticket pricing, and food and beverage plans.

Watch: Kansas City Royals partner with Elevate agency to shape fan experience at new downtown ballpark

Kansas City Royals partner with Elevate agency to shape fan experience at new downtown ballpark

The Royals say the goal is to connect business planning with how people will use and enjoy the space.

The Royals plan to break ground on their new downtown ballpark sometime next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.