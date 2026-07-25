Salvador Perez blasts his way to the top of Royals all-time home runs list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez is now the top home run hitter in Kansas City Royals history.

Perez smashed his way into the team's record book with a seventh inning home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan on Saturday.

The 401-foot homer made for Perez's 318th career home run. He received an ovation from the Comerica Park crowd after the record was announced.

Perez snagged the franchise record from Royals legend George Brett, who held it for 40 years.

Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals, making his first appearance as a 21-year-old in 2011. By 2013, he was the team's starting catcher.

He led American League with 48 home runs and 121 runs batted in 2021.

Perez’s 318 homers for the Royals ranks third among active players who have played for only one team. Mike Trout has 422 homers for the Los Angeles Angels and Aaron Judge has 385 for the New York Yankees.

The Royals beat the tigers 3-2 on Saturday.

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