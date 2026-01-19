Salvador Perez receives Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Advocate in Sports Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been selected to receive the Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Advocate in Sports Award.

The NAACP branch of Olathe, Overland Park and Leawood announced today that the team captain has been honored to receive the award, which recognizes sports figures who honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s principles.

Royals executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo will accept the award on behalf of Perez as part of the 22nd annual Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner.

"Martin Luther King Jr.'s courage helped change the world and create opportunities for so many of us in sports and other pursuits," Perez said in a news release. "Receiving an honor with his name on it, wow, this is humbling and something I never could have imagined. His legacy is amazing and will last forever."

Henry E. Lyons — president of the NAACP representing Olathe, Overland Park and Leawood — said Perez was selected because he "represents how a person can become the leader of men and a hero to them ... treating everyone with respect, equality and showing them how to be a winner."

Previous winners include Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

