Baylor projected to win conference in 2022 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 released their preseason media football poll on Thursday afternoon.

Baylor finished atop the preseason poll for the first time Big 12 history. Oklahoma’s six-year reign as the favorite was snapped.

1. Baylor (17)

2. Oklahoma (12)

3. Oklahoma State (9)

4. Texas (2)

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State

7. TCU

8. West Virginia

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

Baylor received 17 first place votes while Oklahoma received the second most at 12. Oklahoma State got nine first place votes. Texas received two first place votes.

Kansas State was five overall with 261 total points. Kansas finished tenth in media votes with only 48 total points.

Big 12 football media days are set for Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14 in Dallas, Texas.

Brett Yormark, the incoming Big 12 commissioner, will speak on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

—

