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Behind Cameron, Royals take second-straight game from Twins

APTOPIX Twins Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Royals' Noah Cameron is doused by Tyler Tolbert (2) and Jac Caglianone, not pictured, after their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
APTOPIX Twins Royals Baseball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Massey led off the seventh inning with a go-ahead home run, Noah Cameron had nine strikeouts in eight innings of one-run ball and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Massey hit a 422-foot shot off reliever A.J. Minter (1-2) to right center. Massey went 2 for 3 and scored twice.

The Royals have won nine of their last 10 games at Kauffman Stadium, the best home record in the MLB since July 5.

Kyle Isbel hit a sacrifice fly — Kansas City's AL-leading 39th this season — in the sixth.

Cameron (6-8), who struck out the last five batters he faced, gave up two hits and walked one. Steven Cruz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save this season.

Twins starter Dean Kremer allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

The Royals beat Minnesota 8-2 in the series opener Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Josh Bell walked to leadoff the fourth inning, moved to third base on a single by Royce Lewis and scored when Victor Caratini grounded into a double play to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Lewis extended his hit streak to a career-high 10 games, the longest such streak by a Twin is season, and has reached base safely in a career-long 16 straight.

Up next

Twins RHP Bailey Ober (7-3, 4.45 ERA) was set to start the series finale Thursday against RHP Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.51).

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