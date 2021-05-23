Watch
Benintendi 3 RBIs, KC holds on, ends Tigers' win streak at 4

Brady Singer strikes out six
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andrew Benintendi
Posted at 10:38 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 23:38:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-5, stopping the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth before Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer.

Detroit then loaded the bases with one out.

Staumont struck out Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro to end it, finishing with a 100 mph fastball.

The Tigers went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Miguel Cabrera struck out with the bases loaded to end the seventh with Detroit down 6-3.

