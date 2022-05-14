Watch
Sports

Actions

Benintendi, Dozier lead 18-hit night; Royals top Rox 14-10

Royals Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, front, congratulates Andrew Benintendi, who crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Royals Rockies Baseball
Posted at 12:20 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 01:20:28-04

DENVER — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, Hunter Dozier had his first career five-hit game and the Kansas City Royals broke out of their offensive funk in a 14-10 victory over the bumbling Colorado Rockies.

Ryan O’Hearn also homered, Michael A. Taylor had three hits and drove in two, and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a two-run triple for the Royals, who entered the night with the second fewest runs in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in four, and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies in their fifth straight loss.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock