Watch
Sports

Actions

Benintendi, Perez lead Duffy, Royals over Twins 11-3

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jim Mone/AP
Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez, right, and Carlos Santana celebrate a two-run home run by Perez in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Salvador Perez, Carlos Santana
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 17:46:33-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss.

He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven and exited with an 0.60 ERA.

Alex Kiriloff homered for the second straight day for Minnesota and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!