Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark receives 3-year contract extension to 2030

LM Otero/AP
FILE - Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark smiles before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
IRVING, Texas — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has received a three-year contract extension through 2030, the conference confirmed Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the Big 12 board of directors agreed to extend his original five-year contract, which was set to expire in 2027.

Yormark was CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company when he was hired to take over for Bob Bowlsby in 2022.

Yormark landed a six-year television contract extension with ESPN and Fox valued at $2.28 billion and shepherded the move of Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 following the disintegration of the Pac-12. He also oversaw the Bowlsby-negotiated move of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF into the Big 12 in 2023.

