Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

Arizona St Arizona Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona safety Christian Young (5) breaks up the pass in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona St Arizona Football
Posted at 8:48 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 22:02:25-04

The Big 12 announced Friday night it is adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as members next year, completing its raid of the Pac-12.

The latest blow to the Pac-12, came just hours after the Big Ten welcomed Oregon and Washington to grow its new West Coast wing next year. A little more than a year ago, Southern California and UCLA announced they were joining the Big Ten in 2024. With the Ducks and Huskies, too, the Big Ten will be an 18-team conference.

The Big 12 has been targeting the Pac-12’s so-called Four Corner state schools for months, with Colorado making the jump last week.

The additions of the Arizona schools and Utah give the Big 12 16 schools, stretching from Florida to Arizona.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app