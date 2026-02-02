‘Big win for fans’: Royals games in 2026 will be produced, distributed by MLB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were one of several teams that announced changes to the broadcast of its games for the upcoming season.

The club says games will be produced and distributed by Major League Baseball on Royals.TV. Games will also be available on cable, satellite and the MLB app.

The move marks a departure from the team’s partnership with FanDuel Sports Kansas City regional sports network. The team says fans will still be able to watch 2026 games on cable and satellite, though “specific cable and satellite distributors and exact channel locations will be announced closer to the start of the regular season.”

Despite the change, broadcasters including Ryan Lefebvre, Jake Eisenberg, Rex Hudler, Jeremy Guthrie, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery will remain on the broadcast.

“This is a big win for our fans,” Royals President of Business Operations Cullen Maxey said in a news release. “MLB pioneered and remains the leader in delivering high-quality sports content to streamers, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring our exciting team to a broader audience.”

More information about blackouts and other broadcast information is available on the team’s website .