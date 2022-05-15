Watch
Blackmon, Hilliard, McMahon power Rockies past Royals 10-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, talks with starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez, who had given up an RBI double to Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:52 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 23:52:29-04

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, Germán Márquez overcame one rough inning for his first victory this season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game skid by beating the Kansas City Royals 10-4.

Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the third, the only frame in which the Royals scored off Márquez who went six innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the second time this season.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single while extending his Royals record by playing in his 500th consecutive game.

