Blue Jays fan gives Judge home run ball to young Yankees fan

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees might be rivals out on the baseball field, but it was what one Blue Jays fan did during the game that has a lot of people on social media praising his kindness.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was up to bat in the sixth inning when he belted a solo home run to left field, USA Today reported.

According to The Toronto Sun, in the stands, the ball, which was Judge's 10th homer of the season, was caught by a Blue Jays fan.

The man then immediately walked over to a young Yankees fan wearing a Judge shirt and handed him the baseball.

Overcome with joy, the little boy cried and then hugged the Jays fan, probably making this young fan’s year.

The Yankees went on to win 9-1.