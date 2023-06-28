Watch Now
Blue Valley's Will Brennan delivers game-winner over Royals

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan watches his two-run double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Guardians won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 23:13:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gavin Williams held Kansas City to one hit through seven innings in his second major league start, Will Brennan hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied past the Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City had broken a scoreless tie in the eighth on a comebacker by Nicky Lopez against Trevor Stephan (4-3), who threw wildly to the plate while trying to cut down the run.

Emmanuel Clase worked around another error in the ninth to complete the two-hitter and earn his 24th save.

Guardians manager Terry Francona missed the game. He felt ill earlier Tuesday and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated because of his medical history.

Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, was superb after his slightly shaky debut last week. He struck out six, walked one and needed only 92 pitches to get through seven innings. Williams became the second pitcher in franchise history with a one-hit outing of seven innings or more during his first two appearances.

He faced his only real trouble in the third and retired Bobby Witt Jr. on a lineout with two runners on.

