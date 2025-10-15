Bobby Witt Jr. among finalists for 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Royals players, including superstar shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr., were named as finalists for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on Wednesday.

Third baseman Maikel Garcia and center fielder Kyle Isbel were also selected for their defensive prowess during the past season.

Witt Jr. won the award in 2024 while Garcia and Isbel are first-time finalists.

Witt Jr. was among the leaders at shortstop in the American League, including 382 assists, which ranked second among American League shortstops.

He also had the second-highest fielding percentage among American League shortstops at .983, committing only 10 errors.

Witt Jr. would be the first Royals shortstop to become a two-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.

Garcia led the American League in total chances with 346, putouts with 105 and with a fielding percentage of .980.

He would be the second Royals third baseman to win the award.

Major League Baseball and Royals Hall-of-Fame member George Brett won a Gold Glove award in 1985.

Isbel started 118 games and played center field in all of them, finishing first among American League center fielders in fielding percentage at .997.

He would be the first Royals center fielder to win the award since Michael A. Taylor in 2021.

Gold Glove recipients are chosen by a combination of votes from Major League managers, coaches and the SABR Defensive Index.

The winners will be announced during an ESPN broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

—