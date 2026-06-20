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Bobby Witt Jr. avoids IL stint for now with mild MCL sprain

Cardinals Royals Baseball
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. talks to manager Matt Quatraro, right, and trainer Kyle Turner, left, after getting injured while fielding a single by St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cardinals Royals Baseball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was out of the lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a grade-1 MCL sprain.

He left Thursday's game at the end of the fourth inning after earlier fielding a ground ball.

Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said Friday the Royals were “fortunate” that it was just a mild sprain.

“It just could have been a lot worse,” Quatraro said.

The plan was to give Witt Friday off. The teams are scheduled for a rare Saturday off day because a World Cup match between Ecuador and Curaçao will be played at neighboring Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead) on Saturday night.

Quatraro was hopeful that Witt could return for Sunday's game.

“We’ll re-evaluate the timeline come Sunday,” he said, "So we’ll see. It’s not a surgical thing. I know they can put a brace on it. It’s going to be (getting) the swelling out of there and understand how he feels. Those conversations are going to have to be honest between all of us.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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