Bobby Witt, Jr.'s 27th home run not enough against Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andre Jackson pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Jackson (1-1) struck out a career-high seven and walked two in 5 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander, who made his big league debut in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed one run in his 20th major league appearance.

Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski homered for the Pirates (61-73), and Vinny Capra hit an RBI double.

It was the first sweep for Pittsburgh since June 27-29 versus San Diego. The Pirates limited the Royals to four runs and 12 hits in the series.

Kansas City was swept for the 12th time this year. The Royals (41-94) have dropped six in a row and are on pace for 113 losses, breaking the club record of 106.