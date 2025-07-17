Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Boulevard Brewing Company hosting 'Pasquatch Pub Crawl,' meet-and-greet with Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino

$5 registration goes to Wayside Waifs, along with $1 from every Boulevard Light sold
Royals White Sox Baseball
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Erin Hooley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) gestures to the dugout after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Royals White Sox Baseball
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company will host a "Pasquatch Pub Crawl" on the afternoon of Sunday, July 27, ending with a meet-and-greet with Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

The $5 registration fee goes directly to Wayside Waifs, along with $1 from every Boulevard Light, the brewery's light lager, sold that day.

Participants will be able to enter contests to win autographed items.

The crawl will conclude with a meet-and-greet with Pasquantino at Grinders KC.

Below is the full schedule of the pub crawl:

  • Taps on Main, 2-3 p.m.
  • International Tap House (iTap), 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Grinders KC, 5-6 p.m.

You can get tickets here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us