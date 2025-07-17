Boulevard Brewing Company hosting 'Pasquatch Pub Crawl,' meet-and-greet with Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company will host a "Pasquatch Pub Crawl" on the afternoon of Sunday, July 27, ending with a meet-and-greet with Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

The $5 registration fee goes directly to Wayside Waifs, along with $1 from every Boulevard Light, the brewery's light lager, sold that day.

Participants will be able to enter contests to win autographed items.

The crawl will conclude with a meet-and-greet with Pasquantino at Grinders KC.

Below is the full schedule of the pub crawl:



Taps on Main, 2-3 p.m.

International Tap House (iTap), 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Grinders KC, 5-6 p.m.

You can get tickets here.

—