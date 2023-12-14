Watch Now
Brewers acquire Taylor Clarke from Royals, who finalize Lugo's $45 million, 3-year contract

Reed Hoffmann/AP
FILE - Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Taylor Clarke throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Clarke from the Royals, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, for minor league pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Dec 14, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Right-hander Taylor Clarke was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for minor league pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney.

Clarke, 30, went 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA last season in 56 relief appearances and two starts. He struck out 65 and walked 24 in 59 innings.

He has a 15-15 record with a 5.03 ERA in 183 big league games, including 22 starts. He pitched for Arizona from 2019-21 before spending the last two years with the Royals.

Brady, 24, made 37 relief appearances with Class A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi last season. Devanney, 26, hit.271 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 103 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Also on Thursday, the Royals finalized their $45 million, three-year contract with right-hander Seth Lugo. Lugo can terminate the deal after two years and $30 million.

