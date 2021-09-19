Watch
Sports

Actions

Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

Salvador Perez remains at 45 home runs
items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kris Bubic
Posted at 11:38 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 00:38:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances.

Yusei Kikuchi dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3.

He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings.

Seattle lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped four games behind Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card berth with 14 games remaining.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage