Watch
Sports

Actions

Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

Kansas City moves to 71-84
items.[0].image.alt
Jose Juarez/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Kris Bubic
Posted at 8:07 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 21:07:07-04

DETROIT — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1.

Bubic gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six.

He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.

Scott Barlow survived a shaky ninth for his 16th save.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and scored for Kansas City.

Andrew Benintendi contributed two hits and an RBI.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta carried a 16-inning scoreless streak into the game.

The Royals halted it in the first inning on Benintendi’s RBI single.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage