Businesses ready for Chiefs fans ahead of home opener

The Chiefs are ready to defend their Kingdom once again and fans are proudly flocking to several stores to showcase their Chiefs spirit.

“I think we got a chance to win every year,” said Chase McAnulty, CEO and Founder of Charlie Hustle. “So you know, it's time to bring out the red.”

McAnulty is one of many business owners who have been hard at work during the off season, getting their stores ready for Chiefs fans to take over.

KC staple, Charlie Hustle has been doubling up on inventory and will be honoring KC Chiefs legend, Len Dawson with t-shirt designs and logos proudly displaying Dawson's face and number this season.

“Len is an important piece in this community,” said McAnulty. “Obviously, playing for the Chiefs and being a broadcaster for so many years, it is our way of saying thank and a tribute to everything he's done.”

Located near Westport, Donutology debuted their Chiefs dozen last week, which features an array of glazed and cake donuts decorated in red and yellow and shaped in goal posts and footballs. Cameron says sales are up double digit percentages and thinks as the season goes on sales will continue to be victorious.

“I would say that there is definitely some correlation to the success of the Chiefs and the success of our business,” said Andrew Cameron, Founder of Donutology.

“I think this is actually a little bit more busy than the normal for the start of season,” explained Cameron. “I just think there's an excitement and people are just really itching to get back to football.”

Bars and restaurants are also cashing in on Chiefs mania. This season, Charlie Hoopers located in the Brookside neighborhood brought in bigger televisions and brought back their season specials for all Chiefs fans to enjoy.

“The last few years have been great when when your team is relevant every year, it definitely helps the business out for sure,” said George Clarke, manager of Charlie Hoopers.

While it may be the beginning of the season, business owners say their partnership with this team is here to stay.

“I think the Chiefs are very entrenched in the community,” said McAnulty. “They care about our small businesses. You see it everywhere. And that support goes both ways.”