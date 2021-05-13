Watch
Cabrera becomes Venezuelan hit king, Tigers beat Royals

Kansas City falls to 16-19 on the season
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first on a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. The single was Cabrera's 2877th in career hits. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 22:48:34-04

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2.

Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012.

Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals’ longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019.

Casey Mize allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings to get the win. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

