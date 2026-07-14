Caglianone blasts eight home runs in Home Run Derby

PHILADELPHIA — Participating in his first Home Run Derby, the Royals' Jac Caglianone showed well, hitting eight home runs in 20 swings in the Derby's new format.

His farthest home run went 477 feet and, at one point, Cags hit four straight homers.

Caglianone failed to advance out of the first round in the eight-player event held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

Caglianone was the only non-All-Star participant in the Home Run Derby.

The Cardinals' Jordan Walker won the Derby over hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber in dramatic fashion. Walker hit four straight home runs to win by one in the final round.