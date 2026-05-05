Cags delivers on his own bobblehead night with homer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Wacha needed only 79 pitches to get through seven strong innings and Bobby Witt Jr. homered to spark a four-run fourth as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Monday night.

Jac Caglianone also went deep for the surging Royals, who have won four in a row and eight of 10. Nick Loftin delivered a two-run single with two outs in the fourth to give Kansas City a 4-2 lead.

Five different Royals had an RBI, including Witt's fourth homer and Caglianone's solo shot in the sixth on his bobblehead night.

Wacha (3-2) allowed four hits and two runs while striking out three. He has given up just three runs over 14 innings in two starts against the Guardians this season.

David Fry hit a two-run homer for Cleveland in the second, but Wacha retired 16 of his next 17 batters. Wacha, Matt Strahm and Alex Lange combined to throw a total of 95 pitches for the Royals.

Witt's 422-foot drive put the Royals on the board in the fourth. He went the first 27 games of the season without a home run before hitting three over the past eight games.

Salvador Perez tied it at 2 with an RBI single that went through the legs of pitcher Tanner Bibee. Kansas City then loaded the bases, setting up Loftin's key hit.

Bibee (0-5) was tagged for four runs and five hits in four innings. He entered with only one run of support across his last six starts, all Guardians losses.

Up next

Kansas City LHP Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season Tuesday against Cleveland RHP Gavin Williams (5-1, 2.70).

