Cardinals blow out Royals in series finale, 10-0

Reed Hoffmann/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, is all smiles after getting his first major league hit, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 04, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs, and the Cardinals beat the Royals 10-0 to take their four-game season series.

The only hit Wainwright allowed came against Michael Taylor with one out in the third.

Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader also drove in runs off the Royals' Kris Bubic, who retired just one batter before he was pulled from the game.

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina tied the Braves' Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for the most team wins by starting battery mates with their 202nd together.

