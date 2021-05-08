Watch
Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals 3-0

Kansas City scoreless in last 21 innings
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brad Keller
Posted at 10:37 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 23:37:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Rodón struck out eight in six innings, Zack Collins homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

The Royals were blanked for the second straight game in part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents.

Rodón (5-0) limited the Royals to five hits. Kansas City threatened with two on and one out in the fourth, but the righty worked out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout. Hendriks earned with sixth save.

