Carter Jensen's 2-run single caps 4-run 10th inning as Royals rally for 7-6 win over Padres

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carter Jensen hit a two-run single to cap a four-run rally in the 10th inning that gave the Kansas City Royals a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Lane Thomas homered early for the last-place Royals, who stopped a five-game losing streak. Jensen and Michael Massey each had three of Kansas City's 13 hits.

Ty France launched a solo homer for the Padres with two outs in the ninth, tying the score at 3.

The Royals had an excellent opportunity to win in the bottom half, when Jensen's double helped them load the bases with nobody out against Mason Miller. But the All-Star closer struck out the next three batters, sending the game to extra innings.

San Diego took a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on Miguel Andujar's RBI double, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s run-scoring single and Xander Bogaerts' sacrifice fly.

It was the third double of the night for Andujar. Tatis also finished with three hits.

Lucas Erceg (4-3) retired Manny Machado with Tatis on third to end the inning, and the Royals responded with four hits off Kyle Hart (0-2) in the bottom of the 10th.

Salvador Perez's leadoff single sent automatic runner Vinnie Pasquantino from second to third. Pasquantino scored on Massey's infield single, and Nick Loftin's bunt single loaded the bases with nobody out.

A run-scoring groundout by Isaac Collins cut it to 6-5 and left runners at second and third. Jensen then bounced a single into left field for his first career game-ending hit, giving the Royals their first walk-off win since May 8.

Leading off the second, Thomas opened the scoring with a 445-foot drive into the left-field fountains. It was the first home run allowed by Padres starter Michael King since June 10.

An error by Massey at second base helped the Padres score twice for a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Massey’s first error since Sept. 18, 2025, ended his streak of 81 games without one.

The Royals tied it in the sixth on Bogaerts’ throwing error from shortstop and regained the lead in the eighth on Massey’s two-out single.

Kansas City turned three double plays to help starter Seth Lugo escape jams. In six innings, Lugo permitted two runs — one earned — and four hits.

King yielded one run and four hits in five innings.

Up next

Padres RHP Griffin Canning (1-7, 6.47 ERA) pitches Saturday. Kansas City had not announced a scheduled starter.

