Check your email | Royals sending fans survey to ‘shape club’s future’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Monday, Kansas City Royals fans will want to keep an eye on their email inbox for a club survey.

On Monday, the team announced it will start sending fans an email survey to learn more about how fans feel about the team, gameday experience, television broadcasts and the club’s next home.

“We are constantly engaging with and listening to our fans,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said Monday. “Their feedback is a crucial part of how we present our games in person or through television and other media.”

The survey will include potential sites for a new ballpark and surrounding development in and near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Clay County/North Kansas City, and Johnson County/Overland Park.

“Their voices will also play an important and meaningful role as we determine where we play games for the next 50 years,” Sherman said. “We’re grateful for their support and help.”

