Chiefs 2023 mock draft: Nick Jacobs' team picks for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’ve never been big on doing seven-plus versions of Chiefs mock drafts. All it really does is pass the time and allow enough of the favorite players from tape study to be picked by the team.

I’m a believer in just having two mock drafts: one with who I would take in a team’s shoes and one with what I think teams will do.

It saves a lot of time.

This seven-round mock draft will be based on what I would do in the shoes of Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach.

Kansas City could use additional help at wide receiver, defensive end, defensive tackle and offensive tackle. When those positions are replenished, the result sets the Chiefs up comfortably from a flexibility perspective.

Veach found an intriguing formula last year when the team overhauled the secondary. And it paid off. The additional picks allow KC the opportunity to throw multiple numbers at the position.

When I look at the Chiefs' roster, long-term, the interior offensive line bill will become due in 2025 and the linebacker position will slowly need to be replenished over the next three seasons. The team bought time in their secondary for three more seasons, too.

Plus, KC will likely need to provide balance to help Patrick Mahomes with pieces off offense, protection on the line and a pass rush to help gain more possessions.

The edge rusher position will fall off after the second round with true rotational impact; the same is potentially true with offensive tackle. The wide receiver position will be more of an eye of the beholder, so it could be a game of musical chairs.

So here is how my mock draft would look, with the benefit of not knowing who is actually on the board but rather predicting.

First Round, 31st overall — DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Nate Billings/AP Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

The Lee’s Summit native will likely find himself in the second round, but the Chiefs picking so late could likely already see his name off the board by 63.

Anudike-Uzomah would provide the Chiefs with a high-energy defensive end.

He reminds me a lot of former Chief Tamba Hali in the way he seems to have a very similar dip and rip to Hali.

The Wildcat is a relentless rusher, continuously trying to find his way to the quarterback. Plus, he offers a quick twitch style of rush and can run games.

Anudike-Uzomah has the size and strength to hold up in the NFL with a sneaky spin move.

Second Round, 63rd overall — WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Jeff Dean/AP Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Scott is an explosive wide receiver. He has the shiftiness to make defenders miss and explodes out of his juke — he isn’t afraid to leap over the middle for the football and attempt to win the contested catches.

The Bearcat can take a slant route the distance or threaten deep over top.

You see his experience as a former running back with his open-field vision on plays.

Third Round, 95th overall — OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Andrew Shurtleff/AP Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/ Andrew Shurtleff)

Saldiveri has a really good punch for the level of competition he faced. He has quick feet to go with it, too.

His ability to mirror well compliments his quick reaction when he needs to adjust his technique against defenders for leverage.

Saldiveri gets to the second level quickly for his size.

Fourth Round, 122nd overall — LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Michael Thomas/AP Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown plays during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Overshown does well in both man and zone coverage from being a converted safety. He has the athletic ability to cover a lot of ground quickly.

The Longhorn still appears to be adjusting at linebacker, but the ceiling is very high. He comes down quickly like a missile on blitzes to blow up the play.

While Overshown is still learning how to get off blocks, he will be valuable in sub-packages and as a four-phase special teamer immediately.

Fourth Round, 134th overall — DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

Michael Thomas/AP Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Coburn has the ideal size to be a good nose tackle and one tech along the defensive line. Plus, he has really good lateral quickness for his size.

Primarily a bull rusher, Coburn is able to take on double teams and hold the line of scrimmage.

He would help a great deal with the one-tech rotation and would allow Chris Jones to see fewer double teams.

Fifth Round, 166th overall — Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

Mark J. Terrill/AP TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs out of the pocket against Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Beal would need to play the Leo position in the Chiefs' scheme — he has better-than-expected speed on the edge.

The Bulldog is able to change directions and move laterally while maintaining his speed. He also has good pop for his size and can showcase some quality power when he gets a running start.

Beal is comfortable rushing with his hand in the dirt. However, his issue will be holding up in the run early on in his career.

Sixth Round, 178th overall — DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

Gregory Payan/AP West Virginia's Dante Stills #55 celebrates against Virginia Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Morgantown,W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The son of former Chief Gary Stills finds his way on his father’s former team.

Stills provides the team with a versatile pass rusher. He can work in a five-tech, four-tech and three-tech without a problem.

Essentially, he is a much more athletic version of Mike Danna.

Stills can set an edge when necessary, turn speed into power and has a good spin move to go with his size.

Sixth Round, 217 overall — WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo

Gail Burton/AP Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Park, MD. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Marshall provides a developmental big-bodied possession receiver at 6’3” and 210 pounds.

He has good awareness of the sidelines and how to make sure he taps both feet in.

His underrated body control allows him to contort his body to make quality catches. And Marshall's strong hands keep defenders at bay and box out.

There is a ton of promise with him.

Seventh Round, 249 overall — OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois

Charlie Neibergall/AP Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Palczewski may have one of the quickest reach blocks in the NFL Draft. He has solid pad level, long arms to keep defenders at bay and a good anchor, for the most part.

He shines pulling into space and wants to bury defenders.

Palczewski is stronger than he looks and can drive defenders off the line.

Seventh Round, 250th overall — RB Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall (3) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Hall has phenomenal bursts out of the backfield.

He has the lateral speed to stretch out a play if needed and can maintain, but once he gets to cut, he is off to the races.

His second-level speed is impressive, he has good open-field vision and he sees the cutback while maintaining his speed and ability to balance.

Hall can throttle back if needed to help his blockers account for the defenders. I think he could be a good complement to Isiah Pacheco’s physical style.

The First Round of the NFL Draft will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Missouri.


