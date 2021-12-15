Watch
Chiefs CB Mike Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once again, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs is taking home player-of-the-week honors for the AFC.

Cornerback Mike Hughes is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14.

Hughes recorded in tackles in Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He forced two fumbles and ran a fumble recovery in for a 23-yard touchdown.

According to the NFL, he is the first player all season to record two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a single game.

Chris Jones earned the defensive award in Week 11, but this is the first for Hughes.

Patrick Mahomes and Tommy Townsend have also earned player of the week honors this season.

