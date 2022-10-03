Chiefs coach Andy Reid, encouraged by Patrick Mahomes, appears in TV commercial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has graced the televisions of millions of football fans for years.

There’s more Andy on the way.

During Sunday’s slate of NFL games, Reid made an appearance on a State Farm commercial alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During a conference call with reporters Monday, Reid credited Mahomes for asking him if we wanted to appear in the spot.

"I told him I wasn't good at doing that stuff," Reid said. "I wasn't real comfortable with doing those kind of things, but [the State Farm people] talked to me knowing this and they made it as comfortable as possible."

Reid said it was a fun time recording the spot, and it gave a him a behind-the-scenes look at how filming a commercial works.

"It was a fun thing," Reid said. "It was interesting seeing how people treated Pat. It kind of gave me the inside scoop to see what he has to go through to do all these commercials."

In the commercial, Jake from State Farm is on a plane and then he hears Reid whispering to him right across from his aisle. Reid asks Jake if he could have his own personal price plan.

To prove to Jake he should have one, Reid can be seen drawing a mustache with a black marker on a sleeping player's face.

Statefarm Andy Reid appears in a Statefarm commerical, drawing a mustache on someone's face

Mahomes then walks down the aisle with a mustache drawn onto his face and tells Reid that it happened again, unaware that Reid was the culprit.

Reid and Jake look at each other before Reid throws the marker out of the screen and tells Mahomes that he'll get to the bottom of it.

