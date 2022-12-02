Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he's 'not real big' on S Justin Reid's recent comments toward Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid's comments toward some Cincinnati Bengals players continue to be a topic of much discussion, coach Andy Reid addressed those remarks during Friday's media availability.

"I'm not real big on that," Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs acquired Justin Reid during last season's free agency period and Andy Reid indicated that his lack of tenure was a factor in his comments.

"He's new to our team," Andy Reid said. "He's aware of it now, for sure. He wasn't before."

On Wednesday, Justin Reid was asked about what he would've done differently against the Bengals if he played with the Chiefs last year and pointed to missed tackles and explosive plays.

Justin Reid mentioned that Cincinnati has "88" which he incorrectly identified as Tyler Higbee, tight end for the Los Angeles Rams. He then said that he meant wide receiver Tee Higgins, who wears #85.

Justin Reid continued that the team "will have him back," implying that Higgins missed game time, despite him playing this past Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He also called Higgins a finesse player and "not the best blocker."

"I'm gonna lock him down," Justin Reid said. "Straight up."

Justin Reid later made a Twitter post explaining that he originally meant tight end Hayden Hurst.

Tbh, I meant Hayden Hurst* for the man matchups. Nonetheless, any and everybody still getting locked up — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 30, 2022

Andy Reid ended his portion of Friday's press conference with a reference to a recently revived game show based on word association.

"Thank goodness it's not 'Password,'" Andy Reid said before slapping the podium on his way out of the media room.

Hurst responded during a media session with Bengals reporters Thursday.

"You could pick anybody in this locker room but I feel like I’m the last person you probably wanna talk about because I have a long memory," Hurst said.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told Bengals media members Thursday that he didn't have anything to say about Justin Reid's comments until the Chiefs safety made that tweet which led to his response on Twitter.

let’s put some money on it big time 👀 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) November 30, 2022

Chase also questioned Justin Reid's study habits.

"I don't think he's watching film at all," Chase said. "I don't think he knows his personnel on whoever he's trying to check or if he's even checking anybody. He needs to go back and watch the film, look at his personnel (and) look at what he wants to know."

The Chiefs take on the Bengals in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

