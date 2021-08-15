Watch
Chiefs defeat 49ers 19-16

Kansas City gets first win of the preseason
Tony Avelar/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 11:25 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 00:25:38-04

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut in the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance had an up-and-down first performance with a few off-target throws, three sharp passes that were dropped by his receivers and four sacks behind a spotty offensive line.

Chad Henne threw a TD pass to Byron Pringle after a short cameo by Patrick Mahomes to begin the game and rookie Shane Buechele scored on a 1-yard keeper with 1:14 to play to win it for Kansas City.

