Chiefs defense making improvements, focused on being 'brilliant at the basics'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was focused on getting red zone stops in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they executed.

"I did think our coverage was solid," said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "You know, when the quarterback was scrambling around back there, I think the thing that gets lost sometimes when he’s not able to throw it for a completion is the plaster, we call it plaster. I think our guys did a good job of that in the red zone in particular. But getting them to 3rd down, and a 3rd down that we could work a little bit in our favor, was really really big.”

The defense has been banged up and could be with or without guys on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wednesday and Thursday, defensive lineman Chris Jones did not practice due to a wrist injury that Andy Reid said had become a distraction for Jones.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. could make his debut against the Bills. Gay returned to practice this week and looks good according to Spagnuolo.

“He looked good yesterday," Spagnuolo said. "It was the first day we really had him out there. We’ll slowly get him in there, keep our fingers crossed and be hopeful there’s no setbacks, and hopefully get him to the game.”

As the Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Bills in prime-time, red-zone stops haven't been this week's one and only focus.

"I think we've got to be brilliant at the basics," Spagnuolo said. "Stick to fundamentals and play fast football. I know that sounds like coaches garb, but it's true."