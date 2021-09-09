Watch
Chiefs' Derek Nnadi once again sponsoring dog adoptions for team wins

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 14:05:04-04

The Chiefs are back as of this weekend — and so are Nnadi dogs.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi began sponsoring dogs at KC Pet Project for adoption every time the team won a game during the 2019-20 season.

That year, they won the Super Bowl.

So Nnadi sponsored the adoption fees of every dog in the shelter at that time. There were over 100 dogs.

Shelter dogs were even sponsored when the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the most recent Super Bowl.

So now, for the third year, Nnadi is sponsoring one dog's adoption for every win the Chiefs get.

“This is such a fun way to help pets find homes, and we’re thrilled to once again have this unique partnership opportunity with Derrick Nnadi and Ziwi Pets in 2021,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project. “Everyone is so excited about the Chiefs' upcoming season, and this is just another great way that our local team is helping the community. We can’t wait to help pets find homes thanks to Derrick’s generosity.”

Nnadi has also supported the shelter outside of the season with donations.

His passion for KC Pet Project has even drawn celebrity attention, including from fellow dog-lover Rachael Ray.

Ziwi Pets also provides a giveaway with every Nnadi dog adopted.

The first regular-season game for the Chiefs is Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns.

