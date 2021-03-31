Chiefs DT Jarran Reed ready for 'good, old school football'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced they had signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

We have officially signed DT Jarran Reed! pic.twitter.com/KuDSWbUyt9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 31, 2021

In a news conference, Reed expressed his excitement to play beside fellow defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

“Those guys put a staple in this league,” Reed said. “Now I want to put a staple on this team as well. I'm just coming in and joining those guys, doing what I can. I'm gonna do my best, be the best me I can be. The goal is to come in and wreak havoc and just play some good football, man. Some good, old school football.”

Reed spent five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and started 63 games. Coming to Kansas City will reunite him with Clark, who played with the Seahawks from 2015-18. Reed said Clark played a role in the recruitment efforts, but there was a mutual interest on both sides.

“Frank was actually one of the guys I hit up first, and I was like, ‘Is there any room for me there?’ you know, trying to be a good addition to a great team," Reed said. "We let everything play itself out. The Chiefs were really interested, and I was really interested and all worked out for the better.”

The 2018 season was productive for Clark and Reed with the Seahawks. Reed recorded 10.5 sacks while Clark earned 13 sacks — career-highs for both players. Reed said that success comes from team unity, something he sees with the Chiefs.

“It was the chemistry we had, being around each other every day," Reed said. "Our whole defensive line that year, we had some great chemistry. Just being around these guys, being in the building today. They have that here. That's the formula, you know, because you're a family when you go out there on that football field.”

Reed said he spoke with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Brendan Daly and will be used the same way he was used in Seattle – wherever the team needs him to play. Championships are what Reed is playing for.

“It wasn’t about the money," Reed said. "I wanted to be on the contending team and have a chance to win a championship and the chance to go play in the Super Bowl. The family vibes that are around the building, the team that they have, whether they work is great. It attracts players, and it attracted me as well.”