Chiefs expecting confident Jaguars team in AFC Divisional Round match-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a turn of events for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags had won just 3 games when they played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season.

"I think the only difference is that they might just have a little bit more confidence just because they're winning football games right now, but they're a talented team," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "I knew that the first time we played them."

A disastrous first-half performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Super Wildcard Weekend left the Jags trailing the Chargers 27-0..

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw 4 first-half interceptions.

"It's tough man, when you throw 3 interceptions, especially in the first half, or four, four interceptions, especially if it's in the first half even if it's your fault or not, that can kind of seep into your mind of like man, what decisions am I going to make going forward. Do I protect it or do I stay aggressive, but he battled through man," said Mahomes.

In the second half, Lawrence took over.

He threw 4 touchdowns to propel the team to a comeback victory and send the Jags to Kansas City for the AFC Divisional Round Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"That's a true test of a competitor man, whenever stuff's not going your way, to still pull your team, to find a way to win and he's done it at every level, high school, college and now in the NFL. He's taken that team and turned it around fast," said Mahomes.

Leading the Jags into Saturday's game is their head coach, Doug Pederson, a former offensive coordinator for Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

"We know they're a good football team, I mean they've only lost one game since we played them so, I mean they're playing real good football," said Reid.

Reid praised Pederson Tuesday, even calling Pederson coach of the year.

Reid's teams are 3-0 in the playoffs against teams coached by one of his former assistants.