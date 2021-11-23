Chiefs extend contract for long snapper James Winchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have extended the contract for long snapper James Winchester Tuesday.

The team confirmed the signing Tuesday afternoon.

We have signed LS James Winchester to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/0AWz9CYSg1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2021

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN Senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the team and Winchester had agreed to a two-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player at his position.

In his 7th season with the Chiefs, Winchester, 32, has played in every game since joining the team in 2015.

The extension keeps together the Chiefs' special teams trio of kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend. The three players have played together on the Chiefs since the start of the 2020 season.