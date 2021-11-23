Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs extend contract for long snapper James Winchester

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Adam Hunger/AP
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football
Posted at 3:11 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:11:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have extended the contract for long snapper James Winchester Tuesday.

The team confirmed the signing Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN Senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the team and Winchester had agreed to a two-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player at his position.

In his 7th season with the Chiefs, Winchester, 32, has played in every game since joining the team in 2015.

The extension keeps together the Chiefs' special teams trio of kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend. The three players have played together on the Chiefs since the start of the 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!