Chiefs extend training camp agreement at Missouri Western State University through 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to spend training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as the team has exercised its option to keep the camp at the university through the 2024 season, the Chiefs announced Friday.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years – a welcome start to the NFL season.

"I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

Training camp has returned to St. Joseph nearly every year since 2010, the 2020 season being the one exception.

Previously, the Chiefs hosted training camps at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, from 1963-1990 and at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in River Falls, Wisconsin, from 1991-2009.

Dates and additional details for the 2023 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will be announced on the team's website in mid-June.

