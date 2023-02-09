Chiefs fan, Eagles supporter overcome differing allegiances at site of 1st date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No difference is too great for couple Bailey Buchman and Brandon Gawel to overcome.

“It's Chiefs Kingdom! Go Birds, Eagles!” they said over one another.

Die-hard Chiefs fan Buchman says Kansas City runs in her blood.

“My grandparents went to opening day at Arrowhead,” she said. “My dad and I have season tickets."

But her partner Gawel says he "bleeds green."

Because of this, Buchman was skeptical of Gawel from the get-go.

“My parents actually introduced us, and I refused to meet him for six months because he was an Eagles fan,” she said. “Just the fact that my mom wanted to introduce me to someone who was not a Chiefs fan was awful.”

Eventually, fate brought the two together at Union Station.

“Our first date was here,” Buchman said. “Yes, the first date was here taking pictures. We were coming out of COVID, so we had to use the hand sanitizer stall as a tripod.”

One year later, they’re back in the same spot.

Buchman celebrating her AFC Champions and Gawel testing the waters by yelling "Go Eagles," the two say they'll remain civil no matter what the result is Sunday.

“We’re excited to go to Philly in two weeks and see the parade,” Gawel joked.

Buchman quickly corrected that they're “excited we get to go to a Super Bowl parade no matter what."

During this contentious time, the couple says they have found common ground in the Kelce brothers.

