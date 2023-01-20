Chiefs fan to attend 213th consecutive home game Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dan Joy’s address may be on a residential street north of the Missouri River, but he lives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ... or at least it feels that way.

The Kansas City, Missouri, man has attended 212 consecutive Chiefs home games. He’ll extend the streak to 213 Saturday when the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

“A friend of mine, Sal, took me to my first Chiefs game and tailgating and everything, and I just got hooked,” Joy said.

The streak includes attending preseason games, regular season games and postseason games for the past 20 seasons.

Joy even traveled to London, England, in 2015 when the Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions.

“We made it into a two-week big thing," he said. "It was really a great trip. The game was, of course, the highlight."

Joy moved to Kansas City from Wisconsin about 30 years ago and became a Chiefs season ticket member 20 years ago.

He’ll spend about 12 hours at the stadium complex on game days, arriving before the gates to the parking lot open and then tailgating for hours.

But he is sure to be in his seat in time for the national anthem and often times hangs out in the parking lot with friends after the game as traffic clears out.

“I still get goosebumps every time, it’s hard to believe,” Joy said.

The diehard fan says most people are impressed by his streak, and he doesn’t see it ending any time soon.

“I get tired sometimes toward the end of the season or when I’m out there at 5 in the morning and I think, ‘Oh, what am I doing?’" Joy said. "But I just can’t stop. The next game comes up and I have to be there.”

—